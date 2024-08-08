Sound Point Meridian Capital (SPMC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th.
Sound Point Meridian Capital Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE:SPMC opened at $19.05 on Thursday. Sound Point Meridian Capital has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $20.42.
Sound Point Meridian Capital Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.90%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Sound Point Meridian Capital Company Profile
Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches.
