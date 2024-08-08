Sound Point Meridian Capital (SPMC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SPMC opened at $19.05 on Thursday. Sound Point Meridian Capital has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $20.42.

Get Sound Point Meridian Capital alerts:

Sound Point Meridian Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SPMC

Sound Point Meridian Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Point Meridian Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Point Meridian Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.