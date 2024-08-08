Sow Good (SOWG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect Sow Good to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Sow Good had a negative return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $11.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. On average, analysts expect Sow Good to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sow Good Trading Down 5.0 %

SOWG opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $163.79 million, a PE ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12. Sow Good has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $24.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Sow Good from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Sow Good in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good Inc is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc, formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc, is based in IRVING, Texas.

Further Reading

