SpartanNash (SPTN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect SpartanNash to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. SpartanNash has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.850-2.100 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $1.85-2.10 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SpartanNash to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SpartanNash Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPTN opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.75. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $24.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $20.08.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on SpartanNash from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

