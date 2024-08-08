SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Acquired by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 291.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 200,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,597,000 after acquiring an additional 145,433 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,415,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 279,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,433,000 after purchasing an additional 196,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $858,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $71.21 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $64.56 and a one year high of $74.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.89.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.