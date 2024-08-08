SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 36,940 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 76,340 shares.The stock last traded at $141.35 and had previously closed at $140.71.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.