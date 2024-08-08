Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives $98.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.43.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPB. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,713.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 1,923.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $81.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.96. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $65.27 and a 12 month high of $96.74.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $1.13. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 68.11%. The business had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 3.40%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

