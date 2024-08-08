Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $46,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,126.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $54,990.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $48,585.00.

Sprout Social Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ SPT opened at $30.14 on Thursday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $68.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average of $46.69. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.70 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research cut Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,164,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,368,000 after purchasing an additional 93,712 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,593,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,882,000 after buying an additional 61,568 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,137,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,625,000 after buying an additional 311,146 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Sprout Social by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,765,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,423,000 after buying an additional 43,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 999,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,654,000 after buying an additional 118,160 shares during the last quarter.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

