Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,152.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 62,755 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 0.9 %

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $94.17 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.22.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $192,532.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,165.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $192,532.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,165.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,680,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,745 shares of company stock worth $8,504,563. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

