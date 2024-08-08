Stacy Bowman Sells 647 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWYGet Free Report) insider Stacy Bowman sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $14,389.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,461,276.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE CHWY opened at $22.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.61. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 123.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWYGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,767,000 after purchasing an additional 39,301 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Chewy by 27.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 18,768 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 164,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 128,525 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 79,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 61,556 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Chewy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chewy from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.07.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

