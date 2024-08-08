Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $1.53, but opened at $1.69. Standard BioTools shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 360,222 shares.

Specifically, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 200,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $316,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,930,821 shares in the company, valued at $75,730,697.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,302,072 shares of company stock valued at $4,777,304 over the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Standard BioTools from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Standard BioTools Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $585.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13). Standard BioTools had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 88.47%. The business had revenue of $45.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. Research analysts predict that Standard BioTools Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Standard BioTools

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Standard BioTools by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,874,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 88,648 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Standard BioTools by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 70,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 38,030 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Standard BioTools during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 603,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 103,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Standard BioTools Company Profile

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

Further Reading

