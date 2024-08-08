Stephens Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CGNX. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cognex from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.62.

Cognex Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CGNX opened at $37.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.98. Cognex has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Cognex’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Cognex by 303.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 1,239.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 276.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

