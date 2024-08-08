Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SRCL has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $58.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $59.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Stericycle during the first quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stericycle during the second quarter worth $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 170.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Stericycle during the first quarter worth $44,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

