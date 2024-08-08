Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives $44.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.29.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SHOO

Insider Transactions at Steven Madden

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden

In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,810.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,810.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $131,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,222.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,600 shares of company stock worth $651,586. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 9,166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 4,100.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Stock Down 1.1 %

Steven Madden stock opened at $42.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.31. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $523.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.15 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 34.71%.

About Steven Madden

(Get Free Report

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.