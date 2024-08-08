Steven Sangha Buys 100,000 Shares of Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA) Stock

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) Director Steven Sangha bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$24,000.00.

Steven Sangha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 30th, Steven Sangha acquired 35,000 shares of Sernova stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$9,625.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Steven Sangha acquired 11,000 shares of Sernova stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$3,080.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Steven Sangha bought 51,000 shares of Sernova stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,790.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Steven Sangha purchased 40,000 shares of Sernova stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$12,400.00.

Sernova Price Performance

Shares of SVA stock opened at C$0.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 18.11 and a current ratio of 0.62. Sernova Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.24 and a 52-week high of C$0.91. The stock has a market cap of C$74.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.40.

About Sernova

Sernova ( TSE:SVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Sernova Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

