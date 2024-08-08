Stifel Canada Comments on MAG Silver Corp.’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Canada analyst S. Soock now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.67. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share.
MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.05.
MAG Silver Price Performance
TSE MAG opened at C$16.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.66 and a quick ratio of 25.31. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of C$11.15 and a 1-year high of C$19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.57.
Insider Activity
In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Marc Justin Turcotte sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$72,446.61. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
