Stifel Canada Comments on MAG Silver Corp.’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Canada analyst S. Soock now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.67. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.05.

MAG has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.25 to C$21.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$17.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.17.

TSE MAG opened at C$16.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.66 and a quick ratio of 25.31. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of C$11.15 and a 1-year high of C$19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.57.

In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Marc Justin Turcotte sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$72,446.61. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

