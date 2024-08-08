Stifel Nicolaus Increases NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$23.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NFI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$15.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC raised NFI Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Canada upgraded NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on NFI Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$22.00.

NFI Group Stock Performance

About NFI Group

Shares of NFI opened at C$18.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.81. NFI Group has a 1 year low of C$10.85 and a 1 year high of C$19.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.91.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

