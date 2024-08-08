Stock Repurchase Plan Authorized by Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 1.8 %

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $152.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $105.24 and a 1-year high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BLDR. Bank of America cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, June 17th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

