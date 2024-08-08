Stock Repurchase Plan Declared by MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Board of Directors

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.10.

MarketAxess Stock Down 2.2 %

MarketAxess stock opened at $229.33 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $192.42 and a 52-week high of $297.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.21.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $197.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.47%.

Insider Activity

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $99,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

