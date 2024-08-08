Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 118,135 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 117% compared to the typical daily volume of 54,356 call options.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

LQD opened at $109.10 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $111.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 81.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

