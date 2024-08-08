Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of ChargePoint Call Options (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 72,159 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 65% compared to the typical daily volume of 43,825 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHPT shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $4.25 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded ChargePoint to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CHPT

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $38,810.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,331,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other ChargePoint news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,007 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $26,609.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 402,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $38,810.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,331,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,099 shares of company stock valued at $137,498. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in ChargePoint by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 28.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 521,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 116,037 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 50.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 370,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 105,155 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,389 shares during the period. 37.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Stock Down 9.7 %

CHPT stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.71. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.13.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 93.05% and a negative return on equity of 127.18%. The firm had revenue of $107.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.09 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ChargePoint

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.