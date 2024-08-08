StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BIOL. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $0.40 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Maxim Group cut BIOLASE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

Shares of BIOLASE stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.71. BIOLASE has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 1,782.73% and a negative net margin of 43.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIOLASE

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIOLASE stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) by 1,068.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,248 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.43% of BIOLASE worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BIOLASE

(Get Free Report)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

