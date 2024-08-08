StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPIGet Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

SDPI stock opened at $1.01 on Thursday. Superior Drilling Products has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.05.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPIGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 31.10%.

Institutional Trading of Superior Drilling Products

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPIFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 169,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.56% of Superior Drilling Products at the end of the most recent reporting period. 43.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

