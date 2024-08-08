StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

SDPI stock opened at $1.01 on Thursday. Superior Drilling Products has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.05.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 31.10%.

Institutional Trading of Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 169,453 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.56% of Superior Drilling Products at the end of the most recent reporting period. 43.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

