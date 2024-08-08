StockNews.com Begins Coverage on VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Stock Down 50.9 %

VBIV stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60. VBI Vaccines has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $1.35.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 881.79% and a negative return on equity of 525.42%. The company had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 million.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, a protein based immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

