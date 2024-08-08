StockNews.com Downgrades CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) to Hold

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSPI opened at $14.26 on Thursday. CSP has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $29.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $139.09 million, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.38.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter.

In other CSP news, major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $28,040.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,360,402 shares in the company, valued at $19,072,836.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $31,262.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,352,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,220,474.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $28,040.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,360,402 shares in the company, valued at $19,072,836.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 16,952 shares of company stock worth $239,822 in the last ninety days. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSP in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSP by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 32,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of CSP by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 293,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSP by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 207,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

