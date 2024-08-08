StockNews.com Downgrades Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) to Sell

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Omeros Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of OMER opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $240.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.45. Omeros has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $5.68.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts predict that Omeros will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omeros

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Omeros by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Omeros by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Omeros by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Omeros by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 40.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 48.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

