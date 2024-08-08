StockNews.com Downgrades UGI (NYSE:UGI) to Hold

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.07. UGI has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UGI. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the first quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of UGI by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 652,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,050,000 after acquiring an additional 59,543 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 356,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 137,114 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 5.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,121,000 after acquiring an additional 83,219 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in UGI by 57.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 523,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,856,000 after purchasing an additional 191,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

