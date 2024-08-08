StockNews.com Downgrades Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to Sell

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.08. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $884.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $185,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $185,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $127,001.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,521.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,451 shares of company stock worth $378,452. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,734,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,889,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,309,000 after buying an additional 1,257,800 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,060,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,378,000 after buying an additional 1,020,815 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,618,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

