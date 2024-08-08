StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHCI opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91. Comstock Holding Companies has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $8.56. The firm has a market cap of $62.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.74.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

In other news, COO Timothy Steffan sold 5,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $46,637.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,293.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

