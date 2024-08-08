StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54. Park City Group has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.07 million, a P/E ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

