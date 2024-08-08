StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Sotherly Hotels Price Performance
SOHO stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $2.23. The company has a market cap of $24.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). Sotherly Hotels had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $46.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
About Sotherly Hotels
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
