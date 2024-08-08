StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

SOHO stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $2.23. The company has a market cap of $24.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). Sotherly Hotels had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $46.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sotherly Hotels

About Sotherly Hotels

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sotherly Hotels stock. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels Inc. ( NASDAQ:SOHO Free Report ) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC owned about 0.54% of Sotherly Hotels worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.