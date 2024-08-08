StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TBNK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.66 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $78.78 million, a PE ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 0.61. Territorial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBNK. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $37,000. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 19,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

