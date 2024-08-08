StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

The LGL Group stock opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The LGL Group has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The LGL Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,403 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned 7.81% of The LGL Group worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 30.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

