StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

NYSE:VNRX opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80. VolitionRx has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.38.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. Research analysts forecast that VolitionRx will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

