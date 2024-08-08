StockNews.com Lowers Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC upped their target price on Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4,068.32.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,305.62 on Monday. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $2,733.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4,144.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,847.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,686.97.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 237.46% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $37.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking will post 178.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

