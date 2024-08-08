StockNews.com Lowers MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of MiMedx Group stock opened at $6.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $925.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MiMedx Group has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $9.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 30.4% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 393,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91,714 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

