StockNews.com Lowers NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

NMIH has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NMI from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NMI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on NMI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group downgraded NMI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $36.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NMI has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $42.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.49 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 56.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NMI will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 44,725 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. In other news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $1,023,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in NMI by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,617,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,063,000 after acquiring an additional 251,664 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in NMI by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 83,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 12,939 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NMI by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,451,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,457,000 after acquiring an additional 51,194 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NMI by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

