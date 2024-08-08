Stride (NYSE:LRN) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $80.09 and last traded at $79.86, with a volume of 84035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.42.

The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. Stride had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $534.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Stride alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Stride from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Institutional Trading of Stride

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stride by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Stride by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Stride by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Stride by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 4.8% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride Trading Up 9.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

About Stride

(Get Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.