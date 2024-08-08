Sulieman Ravell Acquires 50,375 Shares of Benjamin Hornigold Limited (ASX:BHD) Stock

Benjamin Hornigold Limited (ASX:BHD – Get Free Report) insider Sulieman Ravell bought 50,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$11,334.38 ($7,359.98).
Sulieman Ravell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 5th, Sulieman Ravell purchased 5,000 shares of Benjamin Hornigold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$1,140.00 ($740.26).
- On Wednesday, June 12th, Sulieman Ravell acquired 15,942 shares of Benjamin Hornigold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,586.95 ($2,329.19).
