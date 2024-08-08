Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 402,331 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 1,159,920 shares.The stock last traded at $10.85 and had previously closed at $12.07.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Up 3.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.62.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

