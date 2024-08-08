Summit Materials, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Summit Materials in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Seth now expects that the construction company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Summit Materials’ current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Summit Materials had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $37.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average is $39.48. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $29.98 and a twelve month high of $44.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In other Summit Materials news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $2,034,183.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Summit Materials by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,240,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,561,000 after buying an additional 262,179 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Summit Materials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,837,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,871,000 after purchasing an additional 22,840 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Summit Materials by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,650,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,324,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,294,000 after acquiring an additional 64,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,678,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,669,000 after acquiring an additional 241,757 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

