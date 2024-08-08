Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $38.05 on Thursday. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $38.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jerry L. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $340,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,033.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 414.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering and freshwater delivery services.

