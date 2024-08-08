Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Summit Midstream Partners Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $38.05 on Thursday. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $38.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.41.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Jerry L. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $340,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,033.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Midstream Partners
Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile
Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering and freshwater delivery services.
