Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has C$62.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SU. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$57.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$61.89.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$53.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$52.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$68.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$40.07 and a 52 week high of C$56.69.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.23 by C$0.18. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of C$12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 5.7081192 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Insider Transactions at Suncor Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.66, for a total transaction of C$5,165,900.00. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

