Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Up 13.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 13.1% during trading on Wednesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $14.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. Sunnova Energy International traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.20. 3,134,646 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 8,445,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NOVA. Piper Sandler cut Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In related news, insider William J. Berger 48,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 35,338 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,563,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,841,000 after purchasing an additional 866,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $916.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.27. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 45.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Sunnova Energy International’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

