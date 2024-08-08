Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Gap Down to $28.72

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.72, but opened at $27.57. Surgery Partners shares last traded at $27.96, with a volume of 46,396 shares.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SGRY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.78.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Surgery Partners had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $762.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,338 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,145.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 7.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 11.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

