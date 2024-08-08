Susquehanna Boosts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $70.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Susquehanna from $65.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.14% from the company’s current price.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $70.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $73.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.66.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,640,012.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $278,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,401,638 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 102,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in Fortinet by 3.2% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 75,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 480,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,961,000 after buying an additional 61,948 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

