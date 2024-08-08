Susquehanna Cuts Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target to $80.00

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Susquehanna from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Power Integrations from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

POWI opened at $59.78 on Thursday. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $59.63 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.02 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 4,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $373,812.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,967,795.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,861,045.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 4,839 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $373,812.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,198 shares in the company, valued at $6,967,795.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,667 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 369.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

