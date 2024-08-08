Susquehanna Trims Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Target Price to $7.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RDFN. Stephens raised shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.25 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.19.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91. Redfin has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $11.16. The company has a market cap of $788.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.65.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.59 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 1,780.89% and a negative net margin of 13.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $25,278.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Redfin by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 885,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 29,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,191,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,623,000 after buying an additional 1,953,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

