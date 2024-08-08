Sutter Gold Mining (SGM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sutter Gold Mining (CVE:SGM – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.17 per share for the quarter.

Sutter Gold Mining (CVE:SGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$50.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$78.50 million.

Shares of SGM opened at C$0.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. Sutter Gold Mining has a one year low of C$0.01 and a one year high of C$0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.01.

Sutter Gold Mining Inc, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its primary asset is the Lincoln Mine project that covers 711 acre block of surface and mineral rights located to the southeast of Sacramento, California.

