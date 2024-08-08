SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $597.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03.

