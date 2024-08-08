Sweetgreen Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SG)

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 17,489 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 303% compared to the average daily volume of 4,340 call options.

Insider Transactions at Sweetgreen

In other news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $121,920.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,989.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $121,920.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,989.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley E. Singer sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,896,914.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,692 shares of company stock worth $13,738,038 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sweetgreen

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SG. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sweetgreen in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sweetgreen in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Shares of Sweetgreen stock opened at $25.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 2.30. Sweetgreen has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $36.72.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.02 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. Sweetgreen’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sweetgreen will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

